Photo courtesy: Newport News Police Department
The department said Duke was adopted from the Animal Aid Society in Grafton and has been with his partner MPO N. Stewart since October 2013. Duke was a rescue, so his exact age is unknown, but he was likely around eight or 9-years-old.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|SobieskiSavedEurope
|1,485,673
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|48 min
|Paris
|63,007
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News
|Tue
|mwoolard
|33
|Antique tags (May '07)
|Jan 21
|76corvette
|30
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Jan 19
|truth
|7,994
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|Jan 17
|asiegler
|2,358
|Review: America's Best Resume Writing (Feb '10)
|Jan 16
|beanieman
|7
Find what you want!
Search Newport News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC