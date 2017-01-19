Parents, educators fight back against rising suspension number
More than 20,000 students across Hampton Roads received suspensions last school year, according to data obtained by 10 On Your Side. Portsmouth Public Schools suspended the highest percentage of students in the region with roughly 17 percent of students receiving short-term out-of-school punishments.
