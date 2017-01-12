News 53 mins ago 4:28 p.m.Raccoon tests positive for rabies virus in Newport News
If you have recently encountered a raccoon, that you believe may be the same animal, and were exposed to the illness through saliva in an open wound, eyes, nose, or mouth, you should contact the Health Department. Rabies is a fatal, but preventable disease.
