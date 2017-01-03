News 19 mins ago 4:03 p.m.'Jury Duty ...

News 19 mins ago 4:03 p.m.'Jury Duty Scam' phone calls return to Newport News

The Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a recent rise in a particular phone scam that is on the rise. The "Jury Duty Scam" is when a scammer calls a citizen and tells them that he is a member of the Sheriff's Office and that that resident has missed jury duty.

