News 19 mins ago 4:03 p.m.'Jury Duty Scam' phone calls return to Newport News
The Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a recent rise in a particular phone scam that is on the rise. The "Jury Duty Scam" is when a scammer calls a citizen and tells them that he is a member of the Sheriff's Office and that that resident has missed jury duty.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Susanm
|1,472,722
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|8 hr
|Lovey3639
|62,716
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News
|Wed
|Angelia Urrabazp
|30
|Kool Smiles making some parents frown (Nov '08)
|Jan 4
|Mee
|212
|Isle of Wight man claims he caught a cougar on ... (May '09)
|Jan 4
|Cruiser42
|47
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Jan 4
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|7,986
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|Jan 3
|Me-n-yo-mama
|835
Find what you want!
Search Newport News Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC