Newport News Police looking for missi...

Newport News Police looking for missing elderly woman with dementia

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 27 Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

Newport News Police's Special Victims Unit is asking for the public's help locating a missing elderly woman with dementia. Gustavia Davis, 86, is a black female last seen Thursday evening around 7:20 p.m. Her family reported that she left to go to First Baptist Church of Denbigh on Campbell Lane for choir practice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min RoxLo 1,487,222
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News 37 min Lindsey N 34
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr mdbuilder 63,029
News Teen charged with attempted rape at YMCA (Oct '08) Sun Martin garey 31
Rape with an object Sun Martin garey 1
Why do blacks get everything free? (Dec '12) Fri Stumbass 117
I remember in Newport News (Dec '07) Fri Leslye Dane Brown 2,359
See all Newport News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport News Forum Now

Newport News Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport News Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
 

Newport News, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,388 • Total comments across all topics: 278,391,341

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC