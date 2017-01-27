Newport News Police looking for missing elderly woman with dementia
Newport News Police's Special Victims Unit is asking for the public's help locating a missing elderly woman with dementia. Gustavia Davis, 86, is a black female last seen Thursday evening around 7:20 p.m. Her family reported that she left to go to First Baptist Church of Denbigh on Campbell Lane for choir practice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Add your comments below
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|RoxLo
|1,487,222
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News
|37 min
|Lindsey N
|34
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|mdbuilder
|63,029
|Teen charged with attempted rape at YMCA (Oct '08)
|Sun
|Martin garey
|31
|Rape with an object
|Sun
|Martin garey
|1
|Why do blacks get everything free? (Dec '12)
|Fri
|Stumbass
|117
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|Fri
|Leslye Dane Brown
|2,359
Find what you want!
Search Newport News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC