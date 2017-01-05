Newport News Police Chief to address community concerns
Police Chief Richard Myers is holding a press briefing on Thursday morning to address community policing concerns and provide an update on the Violent Crime Reduction Task Force. "Our hope is to afford a better summary on crime and its impact, and once again encourage the public to assist us in diminishing crime in our community," a press release reads.
