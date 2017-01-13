Newport News expected to settle with ...

Newport News expected to settle with family of man killed by police

Friday Jan 13

The family of a man killed by police is expected to settle a lawsuit with the city on Friday afternoon. A Narcotics Detective and killed Beaty in July 2015 after police say he pulled out a shotgun and pointed it at police officers.

