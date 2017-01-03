Newport-News 56 mins ago 12:51 p.m.Ma...

Newport-News 56 mins ago 12:51 p.m.Man shot during fist fight in Newport News

19 hrs ago Read more: WVEC-TV Norfolk

Police say the incident began Jan. 3 around 12:46 p.m. when two men got into a fist fight inside the Bowie Market and Deli located at 633 Ivy Avenue. During the fight, another man entered the store, took out a gun and shot one of the men that was fighting.

