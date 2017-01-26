Newport-News 1 mins ago 10:09 p.m.'Thug Relations' gang members sentenced to life
Eric and Herbert Pridgen, of Newport News, were convicted by a federal jury in connection with four murders, robbery, and gun charges. Evidence presented at trial showed the gang was responsible for five murders, numerous drug robberies and shootings.
