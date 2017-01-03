New director named at the Jefferson L...

New director named at the Jefferson Lab in Newport News

18 min ago Read more: Virginia Business

Stuart Henderson has been named the new director of the U.S. Department of Energy's Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility in Newport News. He will assumed his new responsibilities on April 3. Henderson currently is director of the Advanced Photon Source Upgrade Project at DOE's Argonne National Laboratory in Lemont, Ill.

Newport News, VA

