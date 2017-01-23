Navy will stay the course with carrier landing system
How it works The advanced arresting gear, above, built by General Atomics, uses water-twister technology to bring speeding aircraft to a full stop on an aircraft carrier flight deck. The water twister is a paddle wheel submerged in fluid.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|14 min
|No Surprize
|1,483,986
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|9 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,986
|Antique tags (May '07)
|Jan 21
|76corvette
|30
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Jan 19
|truth
|7,994
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|Jan 17
|asiegler
|2,358
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News
|Jan 16
|Jade H
|32
|Review: America's Best Resume Writing (Feb '10)
|Jan 16
|beanieman
|7
Find what you want!
Search Newport News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC