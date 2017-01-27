Man wanted on warrants out of James City County caught in Newport News
Michael Joevone Vanhook was wanted in connection to a shooting and robbery that occurred on October 5th, 2015 in James City County. On January 22, officers spotted Vanhook as a passenger in a vehicle in the area of Warwick Boulevard.
