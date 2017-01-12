Man to spend 20 years in prison for f...

Man to spend 20 years in prison for fatal 2014 stabbing outside Newport News elementary school

Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

A man was sentenced Thursday for the 2014 fatal stabbing of a 19-year-old in a Newport News elementary school parking lot. Police said the victim, Taiwo Douglas, and two others were walking through the Newsome Park Elementary School playground on the afternoon of October 1, 2014 when they bumped into Pernell Antwon Robertson.

