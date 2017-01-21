Man shot during robbery on in Newport News
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 22-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the face. The victim told officers he was approached by a man wearing a camouflage jacket who robbed him and then shot him in the face.
