Man shot during robbery on in Newport...

Man shot during robbery on in Newport News

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 22-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the face. The victim told officers he was approached by a man wearing a camouflage jacket who robbed him and then shot him in the face.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min sonicfilter 1,483,714
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 5 min Climate Master 62,985
News Antique tags (May '07) Sat 76corvette 30
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Jan 19 truth 7,994
I remember in Newport News (Dec '07) Jan 17 asiegler 2,358
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News Jan 16 Jade H 32
Review: America's Best Resume Writing (Feb '10) Jan 16 beanieman 7
See all Newport News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport News Forum Now

Newport News Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport News Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Newport News, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,772 • Total comments across all topics: 278,182,282

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC