Man arrested for January 24 robbery, shooting in Newport News

Newport News Police have arrested a 24-year-old man who they say is responsible for a robbery and shooting that occurred January 21. Police say they responded to the 700 block of Nansemond Drive around 2:30 p.m. that day. The victim told police he was outside when he was approached by the suspect, who robbed him and shot him in the face.

