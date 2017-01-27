Man arrested for January 24 robbery, shooting in Newport News

Newport News Police have arrested a 24-year-old man who they say is responsible for a robbery and shooting that occurred January 21. Police say they responded to the 700 block of Nansemond Drive around 2:30 p.m. that day. The victim told police he was outside when he was approached by the suspect, who robbed him and shot him in the face.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.