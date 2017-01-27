Man arrested for January 24 robbery, shooting in Newport News
Newport News Police have arrested a 24-year-old man who they say is responsible for a robbery and shooting that occurred January 21. Police say they responded to the 700 block of Nansemond Drive around 2:30 p.m. that day. The victim told police he was outside when he was approached by the suspect, who robbed him and shot him in the face.
