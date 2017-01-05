'Mamma Mia!' comes to Ferguson Center

'Mamma Mia!' comes to Ferguson Center

Get transported to a warm Grecian Island this weekend as "Mamma Mia!" comes to Newport News' Ferguson Center for what may be the last time. "Mamma Mia!" is a story of a daughter, who on the eve of her wedding at her mother's resort, invites three men from her mother's past to try and identify which is her father.

