Joey Cook proves there's life after 'American Idol'
As her "American Idol" days become a distant memory, Joey Cook's unique vocal arrangements and blue hair continue to draw the attention of crowds across the country - this time a bit smaller. On a late Saturday night during her most recent trip to the area, every seat was filled at Stillwater Tavern in downtown Hampton, where Cook performed with glitter on her cheeks and ukulele in hand.
