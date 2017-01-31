Jersey City man reported missing after visiting friend in Virginia
A Jersey City man has gone missing in Virginia, and his sister is making a public plea for help finding him. Tiara Riley says her brother, Curtis Prioleau, 34, stopped in Richmond, Virginia, on Tuesday, Jan. 24, on his way to see his aunt and uncle in Newport News.
