Huntington Ingalls Industries to Host Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Feb. 16
Huntington Ingalls Industries will release its fourth quarter 2016 financial results on Thursday, Feb. 16 and host an earnings conference call at 9 a.m. EST the same day. The call will be webcast live on HII's website: http://www.huntingtoningalls.com .
