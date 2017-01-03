'Hidden Figures' Filmmaker Ted Melfi Added Something Extraordinary To The Equation

EXCLUSIVE: Hidden Figures , the Chernin Entertainment/20th Century Fox film that goes wide today , is a story that took 55 years to be told. Coming off last year's #OscarsSoWhite controversy, this year could turn into Oscar so Right with director Ted Melfi and Allison Schroeder's film adaptation of the Margot Lee Shetterly book.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deadline.