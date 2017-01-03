Hampton Police need help finding shoo...

Hampton Police need help finding shooting suspect considered armed and dangerous

Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

Police are asking for the public's help in locating an armed and dangerous suspect they have named in connection with a shooting on December 10. 32-year-old Timothy Keith McDonald, of Newport News, is wanted for the shooting that happened in the 200 block of West Lewis Ave. Around 7 p.m. police communications got a call about the shooting and when officers arrived they found a 38-year-old Hampton man suffering from a gunshot wound.

