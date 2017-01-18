Hampton joint venture making 3-D printers for dental offices
A startup led by an inventor-entrepreneur is teaming with an established developer of custom industrial machines and robotic systems in Hampton to make high-tech 3-D printers for use in dental offices. "We could probably put Virginia on the map in terms of 3-D printing and manufacturing capabilities," said Old World Labs founder and CEO Nick Liverman, who lives in Poquoson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Teaman
|1,481,202
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|Sooo True
|62,937
|Antique tags (May '07)
|9 hr
|Stop crying
|29
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|13 hr
|truth
|7,994
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|Jan 17
|asiegler
|2,358
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News
|Jan 16
|Jade H
|32
|Review: America's Best Resume Writing (Feb '10)
|Jan 16
|beanieman
|7
Find what you want!
Search Newport News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC