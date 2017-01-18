Hampton joint venture making 3-D prin...

Hampton joint venture making 3-D printers for dental offices

A startup led by an inventor-entrepreneur is teaming with an established developer of custom industrial machines and robotic systems in Hampton to make high-tech 3-D printers for use in dental offices. "We could probably put Virginia on the map in terms of 3-D printing and manufacturing capabilities," said Old World Labs founder and CEO Nick Liverman, who lives in Poquoson.

