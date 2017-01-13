Former Del. Phil Hamilton attacked in...

Former Del. Phil Hamilton attacked in prison, his daughter says

Friday Jan 13 Read more: WAVY-TV Portsmouth

In a Facebook post, Hamilton's daughter says the assault happened at 2:45 a.m. on Christmas Eve. Since then, she says Hamilton has been in solitary confinement.

