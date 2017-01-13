Former Del. Phil Hamilton attacked in prison, his daughter says
In a Facebook post, Hamilton's daughter says the assault happened at 2:45 a.m. on Christmas Eve. Since then, she says Hamilton has been in solitary confinement.
