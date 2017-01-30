First Warning Traffic - Monday traffic alerts
U.S. 58 West: Midtown Tunnel single lane closure Monday, Jan. 30 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. There will also be a full tunnel stoppage for 20 minutes beginning at midnight during this closure.
