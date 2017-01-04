Fighting Seasonal Affective Disorder ...

Fighting Seasonal Affective Disorder on Coast Live

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

It is believed that seasonal affective disorder impacts as many as 10 million Americans. SAD is a condition of depression that is related to a lack of light during dark months.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Henry 1,471,784
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 28 min Into The Night 62,706
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News 18 hr Angelia Urrabazp 30
News Kool Smiles making some parents frown (Nov '08) Wed Mee 212
News Isle of Wight man claims he caught a cougar on ... (May '09) Wed Cruiser42 47
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Wed Patriot AKA Bozo 7,986
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) Tue Me-n-yo-mama 835
See all Newport News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport News Forum Now

Newport News Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport News Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. General Motors
  4. North Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
 

Newport News, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,802 • Total comments across all topics: 277,632,613

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC