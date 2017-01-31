Family needs help finding missing Hen...

Family needs help finding missing Henrico man

Curtis D. Prioleau, 34, was last seen January 26, 2017, in the 4000 block of Nine Mile Road, according to Henrico Police. "He was last seen driving a Black 2005 Jeep Cherokee and was supposedly traveling to Newport News, Virginia," a Henrico Police spokesman said.

