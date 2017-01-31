Family needs help finding missing Henrico man
Curtis D. Prioleau, 34, was last seen January 26, 2017, in the 4000 block of Nine Mile Road, according to Henrico Police. "He was last seen driving a Black 2005 Jeep Cherokee and was supposedly traveling to Newport News, Virginia," a Henrico Police spokesman said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|YouTube
|1,488,232
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,050
|Is Illinois couple's murder tied to bankruptcy ... (Oct '08)
|17 hr
|BondCoBondsMan
|19
|Boente, a longtime federal prosecutor, is best ...
|20 hr
|Captain Yesterday
|4
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News
|Mon
|Lindsey N
|34
|Teen charged with attempted rape at YMCA (Oct '08)
|Jan 29
|Martin garey
|31
|Rape with an object
|Jan 29
|Martin garey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newport News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC