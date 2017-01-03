Family celebrates life of Gloucester ...

Family celebrates life of Gloucester teen killed after head-on collision

Monday Read more: NBC12

Family members of a 19-year-old Gloucester woman, who died due to injuries from a head-on collision, gathered outside of the hospital to celebrate her life on Saturday. Brianna N. Sulc, of Gloucester, was severely injured in a head-on collision Christmas Day but died due to her injuries on Thursday at Riverside Regional Hospital in Newport News, according to Virginia State Police.

