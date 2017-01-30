Ezau Ledezma. Image Credit: York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office.
Washington state's attorney general said Monday he is suing President Donald Trump over an executive order that suspended imm EVANSTON, Ill. - Bryant McIntosh is close enough he can see it when he closes his eyes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Realtime
|1,487,750
|Boente, a longtime federal prosecutor, is best ...
|2 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|6 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,043
|Is Illinois couple's murder tied to bankruptcy ... (Oct '08)
|19 hr
|Jeremy
|16
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News
|Mon
|Lindsey N
|34
|Teen charged with attempted rape at YMCA (Oct '08)
|Sun
|Martin garey
|31
|Rape with an object
|Sun
|Martin garey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newport News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC