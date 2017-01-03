Electric Boat says it can meet Navy g...

Electric Boat says it can meet Navy goal for adding subs

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

The president of defense contractor Electric Boat has told the U.S. Navy that given time and resources, the company can "absolutely" achieve the service's goal of ramping up the number of submarines in the fleet. The General Dynamics Corp. subsidiary builds two Virginia-class attack submarines with Newport News Shipbuilding in Virginia annually.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min OBAMANATION 1,474,261
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 5 min Patriot AKA Bozo 62,777
Review: Special Financing Co LLC (Mar '10) Sat barb 3
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News Jan 4 Angelia Urrabazp 30
News Kool Smiles making some parents frown (Nov '08) Jan 4 Mee 212
News Isle of Wight man claims he caught a cougar on ... (May '09) Jan 4 Cruiser42 47
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Jan 4 Patriot AKA Bozo 7,986
See all Newport News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport News Forum Now

Newport News Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport News Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Syria
 

Newport News, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,519 • Total comments across all topics: 277,749,933

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC