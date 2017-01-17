Demolishing The Old Magruder Elementa...

Demolishing The Old Magruder Elementary Newport News

Next Story Prev Story
53 min ago Read more: Hampton Roads Daily Press

Work crews are demolishing the old Magruder Elementary School in Newport News to make way for green spaces next to its replacement, Discovery STEM Academy. In its place will be outdoor amphitheater seating, ballfields and vegetable gardens.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min sonicfilter 1,481,776
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 9 min Patriot AKA Bozo 62,959
News Antique tags (May '07) 18 hr Stop crying 29
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 23 hr truth 7,994
I remember in Newport News (Dec '07) Jan 17 asiegler 2,358
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News Jan 16 Jade H 32
Review: America's Best Resume Writing (Feb '10) Jan 16 beanieman 7
See all Newport News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport News Forum Now

Newport News Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport News Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Newport News, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,220 • Total comments across all topics: 278,095,746

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC