Crews making progress on snowy roads ...

Crews making progress on snowy roads in Hampton

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WAVY-TV Portsmouth

Part of the City of Hampton's snow removal strategy involves the old Best Buy parking lot off of Pine Chapel Road. So far, according to the city, 250 truckloads of snow have been pulled from the streets of Hampton and dumped in the parking lot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Aquarius-wy 1,476,028
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Jemz5248 62,830
News Top 10 Italian dishes (Mar '09) Tue El-massah shabeeb 4
Review: Special Financing Co LLC (Mar '10) Jan 7 barb 3
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News Jan 4 Angelia Urrabazp 30
News Kool Smiles making some parents frown (Nov '08) Jan 4 Mee 212
News Isle of Wight man claims he caught a cougar on ... (May '09) Jan 4 Cruiser42 47
See all Newport News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport News Forum Now

Newport News Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport News Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Newport News, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,667 • Total comments across all topics: 277,826,947

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC