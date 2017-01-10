Crews making progress on snowy roads in Hampton
Part of the City of Hampton's snow removal strategy involves the old Best Buy parking lot off of Pine Chapel Road. So far, according to the city, 250 truckloads of snow have been pulled from the streets of Hampton and dumped in the parking lot.
