CNU again seeks ability to sell Yoder...

CNU again seeks ability to sell Yoder Barn

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: Hampton Roads Daily Press

Two identical budget amendments have been proposed by Sen. Monty Mason, D-Williamsburg, and Del. David Yancey, R-Newport News, whose districts each encompass CNU.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min Bolt Thrower 1,487,066
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 19 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,028
News Teen charged with attempted rape at YMCA (Oct '08) 21 hr Martin garey 31
Rape with an object 21 hr Martin garey 1
Why do blacks get everything free? (Dec '12) Fri Stumbass 117
I remember in Newport News (Dec '07) Fri Leslye Dane Brown 2,359
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News Jan 24 mwoolard 33
See all Newport News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport News Forum Now

Newport News Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport News Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
 

Newport News, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,373 • Total comments across all topics: 278,386,855

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC