CGTech Joins CCAM
As an affiliate member they will participate in research and provide valuable verification/optimization capabilities to complement the organization's current machining capabilities. The Commonwealth Center for Advanced Manufacturing , an applied research center providing solutions in adaptive automation, surface engineering, and additive manufacturing, has announced that CGTech , will join as their newest affiliate member.
