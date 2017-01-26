CGTech Joins CCAM

CGTech Joins CCAM

As an affiliate member they will participate in research and provide valuable verification/optimization capabilities to complement the organization's current machining capabilities. The Commonwealth Center for Advanced Manufacturing , an applied research center providing solutions in adaptive automation, surface engineering, and additive manufacturing, has announced that CGTech , will join as their newest affiliate member.

