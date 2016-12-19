Burled and Knotted Woodworking Biz
New wood-shop in Newport News, Jeremy Knight's Burled and Knotted community wood shop has recently opened in Oyster Point. It's kind of like a makerspace-style coop with members sharing equipment and tools for woodworking.
