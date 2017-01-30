Boente, a longtime federal prosecutor, is best known for handling public corruption cases
There are 4 comments on the The Washington Post story from 16 hrs ago, titled Boente, a longtime federal prosecutor, is best known for handling public corruption cases.
Dana Boente, then-First Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia leave federal court in Alexandria, Va. . In making Dana Boente acting attorney general, President Trump has elevated a longtime federal prosecutor best known for his handling of public corruption cases.
#1 5 hrs ago
the corrupt sure hate when justice comes.
#2 2 hrs ago
Speaking of public corruption, the first question the search team asked Boente was, "You don't really think there's anything to this 'emoluments' thingie regarding the President in the Constitution, do you?"
"Certainly not."
"You got the job."
“America Elects Trump”
Since: Oct 10
14,340
Fight Back America
#3 12 min ago
The important thing is that he's got his nose firmly in Trump's butt.
“America Elects Trump”
Since: Oct 10
14,340
Fight Back America
#4 12 min ago
Trump has good reason to fear it.
