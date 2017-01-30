Boente, a longtime federal prosecutor...

Boente, a longtime federal prosecutor, is best known for handling public corruption cases

There are 4 comments on the The Washington Post story from 16 hrs ago, titled Boente, a longtime federal prosecutor, is best known for handling public corruption cases. In it, The Washington Post reports that:

Dana Boente, then-First Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia leave federal court in Alexandria, Va. . In making Dana Boente acting attorney general, President Trump has elevated a longtime federal prosecutor best known for his handling of public corruption cases.

tomin cali

Since: Aug 11

11,232

Location hidden
#1 5 hrs ago
the corrupt sure hate when justice comes.

Phyllis Schlafly s Shroud

Philadelphia, PA

#2 2 hrs ago
Speaking of public corruption, the first question the search team asked Boente was, "You don't really think there's anything to this 'emoluments' thingie regarding the President in the Constitution, do you?"

"Certainly not."

"You got the job."
Captain Yesterday

“America Elects Trump”

Since: Oct 10

14,340

Fight Back America

#3 12 min ago
The important thing is that he's got his nose firmly in Trump's butt.
Captain Yesterday

“America Elects Trump”

Since: Oct 10

14,340

Fight Back America

#4 12 min ago
tomin cali wrote:
the corrupt sure hate when justice comes.
Trump has good reason to fear it.
Characters left: 4000

