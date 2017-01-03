Amendments Include Birth Control Funding

Amendments Include Birth Control Funding

WWWV-FM Charlottesville

The budget amendments that Governor McAuliffe has proposed include a $6 million pilot program that would provide women with long-term contraception such as intrauterine devices at no cost. The Newport News Daily Press reports McAuliffe also pushed unsuccessfully last year for the program, which is modeled after a project in Colorado tied to decreases in the teen pregnancy rate and number of abortions.

