Amendments Include Birth Control Funding

The budget amendments that Governor McAuliffe has proposed include a $6 million pilot program that would provide women with long-term contraception such as intrauterine devices at no cost. The Newport News Daily Press reports McAuliffe also pushed unsuccessfully last year for the program, which is modeled after a project in Colorado tied to decreases in the teen pregnancy rate and number of abortions.

