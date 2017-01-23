Aldi hiring for Peninsula stores Tuesday
The German discount grocer, known for its affordable healthy fare, cart rental program and push toward reusable bags, is hosting a hiring event open to the public 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Courtyard Newport News Airport hotel by Marriott at 530 St. Johns Road, according to a news release. Store employees make $11.35 per hour and shift managers make $15.85 per hour, Aldi said.
