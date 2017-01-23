Aldi hiring for Peninsula stores Tuesday

Aldi hiring for Peninsula stores Tuesday

The German discount grocer, known for its affordable healthy fare, cart rental program and push toward reusable bags, is hosting a hiring event open to the public 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Courtyard Newport News Airport hotel by Marriott at 530 St. Johns Road, according to a news release. Store employees make $11.35 per hour and shift managers make $15.85 per hour, Aldi said.

