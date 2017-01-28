African-American programming takes center stage at Colonial Williamsburg
For Black History Month, Colonial Williamsburg will put on its own play called "Journey to Redemption", which depicts the critical challenges their actor interpreters embrace in portrayals of both the enslaved and slaveholders of 18th-century America.
