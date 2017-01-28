African-American programming takes ce...

African-American programming takes center stage at Colonial Williamsburg

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: Hampton Roads Daily Press

For Black History Month, Colonial Williamsburg will put on its own play called "Journey to Redemption", which depicts the critical challenges their actor interpreters embrace in portrayals of both the enslaved and slaveholders of 18th-century America. For Black History Month, Colonial Williamsburg will put on its own play called "Journey to Redemption", which depicts the critical challenges their actor interpreters embrace in portrayals of both the enslaved and slaveholders of 18th-century America.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 17 min Patriot 1,486,621
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 6 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,022
Why do blacks get everything free? (Dec '12) Fri Stumbass 117
I remember in Newport News (Dec '07) Fri Leslye Dane Brown 2,359
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News Jan 24 mwoolard 33
News Antique tags (May '07) Jan 21 76corvette 30
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Jan 19 truth 7,994
See all Newport News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport News Forum Now

Newport News Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport News Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. China
 

Newport News, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,356 • Total comments across all topics: 278,342,925

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC