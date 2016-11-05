ACA enrollment continues to increase ...

ACA enrollment continues to increase in Virginia

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: Hampton Roads Daily Press

Celebrate Healthcare held an Obamacare sign-up event at the Boo Williams Sportplex in Hampton on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. Virginians continue to pick up health care plans through the state's Marketplace even as Congress is moving quickly to dismantle the Affordable Care Act , according to numbers released Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Putins Puppet 1,475,356
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 51 min Cognitive Difference 62,813
News Top 10 Italian dishes (Mar '09) 17 hr El-massah shabeeb 4
Review: Special Financing Co LLC (Mar '10) Jan 7 barb 3
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News Jan 4 Angelia Urrabazp 30
News Kool Smiles making some parents frown (Nov '08) Jan 4 Mee 212
News Isle of Wight man claims he caught a cougar on ... (May '09) Jan 4 Cruiser42 47
See all Newport News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport News Forum Now

Newport News Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport News Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Newport News, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,983 • Total comments across all topics: 277,805,261

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC