704-metric ton superlift performed during aircraft carrier John F. Kennedy construction
A 704-metric ton superlift was recently completed at Newport News Shipbuilding's Dry Dock 12 on the aircraft carrier John F. Kennedy. This superlift was unique to the construction of the Kennedy that Huntington Ingalls says it is part of an improved build strategy.
