6a19fd0dee97448184da2b81292d3089

Starting in July, Highland Springs Elementary School will be home to the new 'Achievable Dream Academy' program that focuses on ensuring the success of students who may be subject to low income and single parent homes. "This program is designed to help us to address needs for certain challenges that some of our schools, some of our children, some of our families may have," Vice Chair of the Henrico County School Board, Rev.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.