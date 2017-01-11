111 people executed in Virginia since...

111 people executed in Virginia since 1982

Virginia has executed 111 people since the U.S. Supreme Court allowed capital punishment to resume in 1976; the third most in the country behind only Oklahoma and Texas . Frank Coppola, who was executed August 10, 1982, for the robbing and killing of 45-year-old Muriel Hatchell of Newport News in 1978.

