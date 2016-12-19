Williamsburg woman sentenced to 5 years in prison for embezzlement, courts say
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Incognito4Ever
|1,465,162
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|mdbuilder
|62,558
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|20 hr
|NN kid
|2,355
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 18
|Sutter Caine
|2
|I voted for Donald J. Trump
|Dec 17
|Wretched Rue
|2
|Tyran Robert Williams. Courtesy: Gloucester Cou...
|Dec 16
|meh plus
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News
|Dec 13
|BDW
|23
Find what you want!
Search Newport News Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC