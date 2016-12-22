Warrants taken out against suspect in Newport News murder
Police say they've obtained warrants for a suspect in the shooting death of 51-year-old Eduardo Hernandez Amezcua. Around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to 31st Street at the intersection of West Avenue for a shooting.
