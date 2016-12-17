USS George Washington to undergo complete overhaul
Initial preparations will be made in January 2017 and RCOH will officially begin at Newport News Shipyard on August 4. "We have the holiday period that we'll stand down a little bit. But then as soon as the turn of the year we'll jump right back in to turning the ship to go to Newport News [Shipbuilding]," said Commander Master Chief Smitty Tocorzic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Add your comments below
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|cathy1691823
|1,465,161
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|mdbuilder
|62,558
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|20 hr
|NN kid
|2,355
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 18
|Sutter Caine
|2
|I voted for Donald J. Trump
|Dec 17
|Wretched Rue
|2
|Tyran Robert Williams. Courtesy: Gloucester Cou...
|Dec 16
|meh plus
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News
|Dec 13
|BDW
|23
Find what you want!
Search Newport News Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC