USS George Washington to undergo complete overhaul

Initial preparations will be made in January 2017 and RCOH will officially begin at Newport News Shipyard on August 4. "We have the holiday period that we'll stand down a little bit. But then as soon as the turn of the year we'll jump right back in to turning the ship to go to Newport News [Shipbuilding]," said Commander Master Chief Smitty Tocorzic.

