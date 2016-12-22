Top 10: Light the menorah, catch a sh...

Top 10: Light the menorah, catch a show or win an ugly sweater contest this weekend

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Hampton Roads Daily Press

Celebrate the miracle of the oil that burned for eight nights with the United Jewish Community of the Virginia Peninsula as it hosts the 10th annual community Hanukkah celebration 6:30 p.m. Saturday in City Center across from the Market Stage Plaza . Enjoy potato pancakes and jelly doughnuts as Troy Breslow plays live music.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 38 min Into The Night 62,602
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 hr Aquarius-wy 1,466,113
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 6 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 7,980
I remember in Newport News (Dec '07) Dec 21 NN kid 2,355
truth about the jews and israel Dec 18 Sutter Caine 2
I voted for Donald J. Trump Dec 17 Wretched Rue 2
News Tyran Robert Williams. Courtesy: Gloucester Cou... Dec 16 meh plus 1
See all Newport News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport News Forum Now

Newport News Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport News Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Newport News, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,309 • Total comments across all topics: 277,319,198

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC