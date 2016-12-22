Top 10: Light the menorah, catch a show or win an ugly sweater contest this weekend
Celebrate the miracle of the oil that burned for eight nights with the United Jewish Community of the Virginia Peninsula as it hosts the 10th annual community Hanukkah celebration 6:30 p.m. Saturday in City Center across from the Market Stage Plaza . Enjoy potato pancakes and jelly doughnuts as Troy Breslow plays live music.
