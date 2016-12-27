Prepare for NYE with cocktails from Fin

Prepare for NYE with cocktails from Fin

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: Hampton Roads Daily Press

Robert Gregory, mixologist at Fin Seafood, to discuss seasonal cocktails for New Year's Eve.Drinks are French 75 Robert Gregory, mixologist at Fin Seafood, to discuss seasonal cocktails for New Year's Eve.Drinks are French 75 At least that's how Robert Gregory prepares for the evening. Gregory, the mixologist at Fin Seafood in Newport News, shared a few tips and recipes with New Year's Eve in mind.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Susanm 1,467,032
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 hr mdbuilder 62,604
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) 7 hr ShrimpDog 833
All black run Democrat city is a ghetto 9 hr Ayers 1
I remember in Newport News (Dec '07) 9 hr Ayers 2,356
I voted for Donald J. Trump 10 hr Ayers 3
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News Mon Sarahhall83 26
See all Newport News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport News Forum Now

Newport News Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport News Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Cuba
  5. Pope Francis
 

Newport News, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,031 • Total comments across all topics: 277,388,424

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC