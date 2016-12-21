Police: 3 fights break out at Newport...

Police: 3 fights break out at Newport News mall

Tuesday

Media outlets report that off-duty officers working at the mall on Monday evening responded to a fight inside and called for assistance. As additional officers arrived they found three fights: one somewhere inside the mall, a second in the food court and a third in the mall parking lot.

Newport News Discussions

Newport News, VA

