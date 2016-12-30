Plastic Surgeon Releases New Fiction Book the Zombie Game
WILLIAMSBURG, Va., Dec. 30, 2016 /PRNewswire/ A plastic surgeon in Virginia is on a mission to rescue zombies from pop culture's "walking dead" fantasy. "As I have said in other places," Glenn Shepard says from his medical practice in Newport News, "zombies are people to be pitied rather than feared."
