Peninsulanow 6 mins ago 2:51 p.m.17-year-old arrested in shooting at Taco Bell in York County
A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with a recent shooting that took place in the parking lot of a Taco Bell in York County. The shooting happened Dec. 20 at the restaurant located at Washington Square.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|USAsince1680
|1,469,171
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|6 min
|Zippy Du Dah
|62,625
|15 year old looking for work
|Thu
|Vernon Bloomfield
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News
|Thu
|Shannan
|29
|the truth about the jews
|Dec 28
|Boss hog
|2
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|Dec 27
|ShrimpDog
|833
|All black run Democrat city is a ghetto
|Dec 27
|Ayers
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newport News Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC