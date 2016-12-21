Peninsulanow 6 mins ago 2:51 p.m.17-y...

Peninsulanow 6 mins ago 2:51 p.m.17-year-old arrested in shooting at Taco Bell in York County

A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with a recent shooting that took place in the parking lot of a Taco Bell in York County. The shooting happened Dec. 20 at the restaurant located at Washington Square.

